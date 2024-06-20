How A.I. Is Revolutionizing Drug Development

(New York Times) – In high-tech labs, workers are generating data to train A.I. algorithms to design better medicine, faster. But the transformation is just getting underway.

The lab, about two-thirds the size of a football field, is a data factory for artificial-intelligence-assisted drug discovery and development in Monrovia, Calif. It’s part of a wave of young companies and start-ups trying to harness A.I. to produce more effective drugs, faster. The companies are leveraging the new technology — which learns from huge amounts of data to generate answers — to try to remake drug discovery. They are moving the field from a painstaking artisanal craft to more automated precision, a shift fueled by A.I. that learns and gets smarter. (Read More)