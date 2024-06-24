Beyond Ozempic: New GLP-1 Drugs Promise Weight Loss and Health Benefits

(NBC News) – Researchers at the American Diabetes Association conference in Orlando are expected to present data on 27 GLP-1 drugs in development. Others target a different hormone.

The next wave of obesity drugs is coming soon. Drug companies are racing to develop GLP-1 drugs following the blockbuster success of Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro and Zepbound. Some of the experimental drugs may go beyond diabetes and weight loss, improving liver and heart function while reducing side effects such as muscle loss common to the existing medications. (Read More)