Generative AI Can’t Cite Its Sources

(The Atlantic) – Although this may seem like media arcana—mere C-suite squabbles—the reality is that AI companies are envisioning a future in which their platforms are central to how all internet users find information. Among OpenAI’s promises is that, in the future, ChatGPT and other products will link and give credit—and drive readers—to media partners’ websites. In theory, OpenAI could improve readership at a time when other distribution channels—Facebook and Google, mainly—are cratering. But it is unclear whether OpenAI, Perplexity, or any other generative-AI company will be able to create products that consistently and accurately cite their sources—let alone drive any audiences to original sources such as news outlets. Currently, they struggle to do so with any consistency. (Read More)