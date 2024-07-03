Ozempic Could Be Linked to a Common Cause of Sudden Blindness, Study Says

(Quartz) – Novo Nordisk’s blockbuster diabetes and weight loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy may have a potential link with an eye condition that causes vision loss, according to a new study published Wednesday in JAMA Ophthalmology.

In a observational study, researchers found that diabetic and obese patients that were prescribed semaglutide — the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy — had a higher risk of developing nonarteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION). (Read More)