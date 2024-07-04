(Wall Street Journal) – Online pharmacies and other consumer-health startups boomed during the pandemic. Venture funding in digital-health startups surged to $29 billion in 2021 from $14 billion a year earlier, according to Rock Health, an advisory and venture fund.

But the digital revolution hasn’t arrived, and some companies haven’t delivered the convenience they promised. The share of adults who reported using telemedicine decreased from 37% in 2021 to 30% in 2022, the National Center for Health Statistics found. Funding for digital-health startups dropped to $11 billion last year. (Read More)