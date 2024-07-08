A New Edition of Theoretical Medicine and Bioethics Is Now Available

Theoretical Medicine and Bioethics (vol. 45, no. 3, 2024) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

“Ethical Prioritization of critical Care Resources during COVID-19: Perspectives from Italy and the United States” by Lucia Galvagni, Joseph A. Raho

“Toward a Digitalized Medicine: The Covid-19 Pandemic as a Disclosure of the Importance of digital Communication in the clinical World” by Monica Consolandi

“Spiritual Care in the Dementia Ward during a Pandemic” by Talitha Cooreman-Guittin