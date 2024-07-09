Weight-loss Drugs Could Become a Test Case for AI

(Axios) – Two of the buzziest technology trends in health care — artificial intelligence and weight-loss drugs — appear to be converging as companies increasingly scope out the potential to capitalize on both. Why it matters: Some companies tell Axios the explosive demand, outsized costs and wide range of potential of uses for GLP-1s — the category of drugs that includes diabetes drug Ozempic and its weight-loss counterpart Wegovy — make them the perfect test case for AI’s potential. (Read More)