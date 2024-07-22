A New Edition of Research Ethics is Now Available
July 22, 2024
Research Ethics (vol. 20, no. 3, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Passive Data Collection on Reddit: A practical Approach” by Tiago Rocha-Silva, Conceição Nogueira, and Liliana Rodrigues
- “From vulnerable Subjects to Research Partners: A critical Policy Analysis of biomedical Research Ethics Guidelines and Regulations” by Maria Cristina Murano
- “The Belmont Report doesn’t Need Reform, our moral Imagination Does” by Kimberley Serpico
- “Reshaping Consent so we might Improve Participant Choice (III) – How is the Research Participant’s Understanding currently Checked and how might we Improve this Process?” by Hugh Davies, Simon E Kolstoe and Anthony Lockett