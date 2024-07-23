A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine AI Is Now Available
July 23, 2024
The New England Journal of Medicine AI (vol. 1, no. 5, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Are Stronger Feature Representations All You Need for Histology Image Search?” by R.J. Chen and F. Mahmood
- “Who’s Training Whom?” by J.H. Chen
- “Patient Portal — When Patients Take AI into Their Own Hands” by C. Goldberg
- “AI-MARRVEL — A Knowledge-Driven AI System for Diagnosing Mendelian Disorders” by D. Mao, et al.