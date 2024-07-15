Change Healthcare Cyberhack Fallout Ripples to Consumers

(Axios) – The Change Healthcare cyberattack shook U.S. health care to its core for months and exposed major cyber vulnerabilities. But the likely ripple effects on individuals are only now becoming apparent. Why it matters: As many as 1 in 3 Americans may have had personal information compromised, some of which is purportedly being trafficked on the dark web — and is expected to enable identity theft, as well as tax, insurance and mortgage fraud. (Read More)