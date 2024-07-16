Vertex Sues US Over Fertility Support Program for Casgevy Gene Editing Therapy

(Reuters) – Vertex Pharmaceuticals sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday, seeking a court declaration that a fertility support program for patients who are prescribed its gene editing therapy Casgevy does not violate federal anti-kickback laws.

Casgevy is approved for the treatment of two genetic disorders – sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia – in the United States. The treatment involves patients receiving high doses of chemotherapy, with infertility being a potential risk. (Read More)