China Puts Power of State Behind AI—and Risks Strangling It

(Wall Street Journal) – Government support helps China’s generative AI companies gain ground on U.S. competitors, but political controls threaten to weigh them down

As American tech giants pull ahead in the artificial-intelligence race, China is turning to an old playbook to compete: putting the vast resources of the state behind Chinese companies.

But the heavy hand of China’s government is also threatening to hobble its AI ambitions, as Beijing puts its companies through a rigorous regulatory regime to ensure they adhere to the country’s tight restrictions on political speech. (Read More)