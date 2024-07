Most of Gen Z Using TikTok for Health Advice: Survey

(The Hill) – Most of Generation Z is turning to TikTok to seek health advice, citing quick responses and free advice, a recent survey found. The poll, conducted by Zing Coach, found 56 percent of Gen Z respondents use TikTok for wellness, diet and fitness advice and that a large share of them use the platform as their main form of health advice. Among those surveyed, 34┬ápercent said they use TikTok to get most of their health advice, making it more than twice as popular as the other options listed. (Read More)