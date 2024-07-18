(NBC News) – A booming unregulated market is creating risks for consumers, who may not know what they’re getting.

Indeed, with the rise in popularity, there has also been a growing number of alarming reports of people being sickened by edible mushroom products.

At the end of June, the company Prophet Premium Blends recalled its Diamond Shruumz edible mushroom products after a number of users fell ill. As of Monday, the Food and Drug Administration had identified 69 illnesses in 28 states linked to the edibles, including 36 hospitalizations and one possible death. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning to health care providers last month to be on the lookout for patients who had consumed the product. (Read More)