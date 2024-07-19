Microsoft Outage Forces Mass General Brigham to Cancel Non-Urgent Surgeries, Hospital Visits

(CBS News) – The Microsoft Crowdstrike outage that hit health care systems, as well as airlines, banks and other business around the world Friday, is impacting hospitals and clinics in Massachusetts. Mass General Brigham, one of the largest health care systems in the Boston area, said the “major worldwide software outage has affected many of our systems.”

"Due to the severity of this issue, all previously scheduled non-urgent surgeries, procedures, and medical visits are cancelled today," spokesperson Noah Brown said in a statement.