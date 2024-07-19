Misleading Ads Play Key Role in Schemes to Gin Up Unauthorized ACA Sign-Ups, Lawsuit Alleges

(KFF Health News) – The government is giving away money! So say ads on a variety of social media platforms. Consumers, the ads claim, can qualify for $1,400 or even $6,400 a month to use on groceries, rent, medical expenses, and other bills. Some mention no-cost health insurance coverage.

But that’s not the whole story. And here’s the spoiler — no one is getting monthly checks to help with these everyday expenses.

Such ads are now under scrutiny for the role they may play in helping rogue insurance agents and companies sign up tens of thousands of consumers for Affordable Care Act coverage — or switch them from their existing ACA plans — without their express permission. (Read More)