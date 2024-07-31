A New Edition of The Journal of Medicine and Philosophy Is Now Available

July 31, 2024

The Journal of Medicine & Philosophy (vol. 49, no. 4, 2024) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Unshared Minds, Decaying Worlds: Towards a Pathology of Chronic Loneliness” by Ian Marcus Corbin and Amar Dhand
  • “Ethical Problems of Observational Studies and Big Data Compared to Randomized Trials” by Jean Raymond, Robert Fahed and Tim E Darsaut
  • “What We Argue About When We Argue About Death” by Sean Aas

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Journal Articles, Mental Health, Research Ethics

Ad