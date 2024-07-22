(New York Times) – New research from the Data Provenance Initiative has found a dramatic drop in content made available to the collections used to build artificial intelligence.

For years, the people building powerful artificial intelligence systems have used enormous troves of text, images and videos pulled from the internet to train their models. Now, that data is drying up.

Over the past year, many of the most important web sources used for training A.I. models have restricted the use of their data, according to a study published this week by the Data Provenance Initiative, an M.I.T.-led research group. (Read More)