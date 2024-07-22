Which Artificial Sweetener Is the Safest Choice?

(NBC News) – There’s mounting evidence that artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease and other possible health risks. Scientists say the findings are far from definitive, however, with some leading researchers calling for better-designed clinical trials investigating the long-term health effects of sugar substitutes.

That's why, in separate trials, researchers are actively working to get a clearer understanding of how artificial sweeteners affect blood glucose levels, gut microbiome health and the cardiovascular system. Some studies are beginning to compare the alternatives against each other, while others hope to learn how they affect the body compared to sugar.