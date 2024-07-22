Health System’s Tech Vulnerabilities Exposed Again

(Axios) – The CrowdStrike internet meltdown that wrecked havoc with some health systems’ procedures and billing on Friday could be a harbinger of future threats and disruptions to medical facilities, experts said. Why it matters: The U.S. health system is still dealing with fallout from the massive Change Healthcare ransomware attack and other incidents that have underscored the sector’s reliance on a few key technology companies to meet their IT needs. (Read More)