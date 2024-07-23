Why Millions Are Trying FDA-Authorized Alternatives to Big Pharma’s Weight Loss Drugs

(KFF Health News) – Novo Nordisk and Lilly lump the compounders together with internet cowboys and unregulated medical spas peddling bogus semaglutide, and have high-powered legal teams trying to stop them. Novo Nordisk has filed at least 21 lawsuits nationwide against companies making purported copies of its drugs, said Brianna Kelley, a spokesperson for the company, and urges doctors to avoid them. The FDA, too, has cautioned about the potential danger of the compounds, and leading obesity medicine groups starkly warn patients against their use.

