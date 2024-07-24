AI Models Fed AI-Generated Data Quickly Spew Nonsense

(Nature) – Training artificial intelligence (AI) models on AI-generated text quickly leads to the models churning out nonsense, a study has found. This cannibalistic phenomenon, termed model collapse, could halt the improvement of large language models (LLMs) as they run out of human-derived training data and as increasing amounts of AI-generated text pervade the Internet.

"The message is we have to be very careful about what ends up in our training data," says co-author Zakhar Shumaylov, an AI researcher at the University of Cambridge, UK. Otherwise "things will always, provably, go wrong," he says.