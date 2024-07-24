AI Models Fed AI-Generated Data Quickly Spew Nonsense

July 24, 2024

OpenAI logo with a metallic outline of a brain

(Nature) – Training artificial intelligence (AI) models on AI-generated text quickly leads to the models churning out nonsense, a study has found. This cannibalistic phenomenon, termed model collapse, could halt the improvement of large language models (LLMs) as they run out of human-derived training data and as increasing amounts of AI-generated text pervade the Internet.

“The message is we have to be very careful about what ends up in our training data,” says co-author Zakhar Shumaylov, an AI researcher at the University of Cambridge, UK. Otherwise “things will always, provably, go wrong,” he says. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Artificial Intelligence, Emerging Technologies, highlights, News

Ad