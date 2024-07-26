(Wall Street Journal) – A cavernous factory in northeastern Tennessee, by the Virginia border, is one of the last in the country that makes a vitally important medicine. Each day the USAntibiotics plant churns out a million doses of the crucial antibiotic amoxicillin that promise to cure Americans of everything from earaches to pneumonia—and ease a pressing shortage for children.

But the plant's prospects are dim. It can't charge enough to cover overhead, because competitors sell their wares at bargain prices. USAntibiotics isn't close to breaking even.