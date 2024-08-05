A New Edition of Public Health Ethics is Now Available

August 5, 2024

Public Health Ethics (vol. 17, no. 1-2, 2024) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Developing an Ethical Evaluation Framework for Coercive Antimicrobial Stewardship Policies” by Tess Johnson
  • “Psychedelics in PERIL: The Commercial Determinants of Health, Financial Entanglements and Population Health Ethics” by Daniel Buchman and Daniel Rosenbaum
  • “The Liberalism of Fear and Public Health Ethics” by Alvin Chen

Posted by

Posted in Journal Articles, Pharma, Public Health, Public Policy

Ad