A New Edition of Public Health Ethics is Now Available
August 5, 2024
Public Health Ethics (vol. 17, no. 1-2, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Developing an Ethical Evaluation Framework for Coercive Antimicrobial Stewardship Policies” by Tess Johnson
- “Psychedelics in PERIL: The Commercial Determinants of Health, Financial Entanglements and Population Health Ethics” by Daniel Buchman and Daniel Rosenbaum
- “The Liberalism of Fear and Public Health Ethics” by Alvin Chen