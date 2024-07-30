As Doctors Leave Puerto Rico in Droves, a Rapper Tries to Fill the Gaps

(Associated Press) – Though a physician, Vázquez is better known in Puerto Rico as a rapper who uses the stage name PJ Sin Suela.

The 34-year-old is trying to fulfill his passion for music while helping those in need — and raise awareness about a health crisis on the island of 3.2 million residents. The U.S. territory is facing power outages as well as a shortage of medical professionals, with many having fled to the U.S. mainland for better wages. (Read More)