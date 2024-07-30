HHS Shuffle Aims to Address Cyberthreats, AI
July 30, 2024
(Axios) – The Biden administration is overhauling its health IT bureaucracy to address the proliferation of cyberattacks on the sector and the growth of data and artificial intelligence in medical settings. Why it matters: The goals include setting an AI policy and strategy for HHS and streamlining critical infrastructure protection within the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, or ASPR, per a notice to be published in the Federal Register on Monday. (Read More)