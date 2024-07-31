Can ChatGPT-4o Be Trusted With Your Private Data?

(Wired) – OpenAI’s newest model is “a data hoover on steroids,” says one expert—but there are still ways to use it while minimizing risk.

On May 13, OpenAI unveiled the latest iteration of its AI chatbot, ChatGPT-4o. The newest version is wildly capable and much more humanlike, with the ability to solve equations, tell bedtime stories, and identify emotions from facial expressions.

OpenAI has made a big deal about wanting to make its tools available to everyone for free. But experts say ChatGPT-4o’s turbocharged capabilities widen the amount of information that can be potentially swept up by OpenAI, heightening concerns about privacy. (Read More)