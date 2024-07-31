Medical Worker on Trial in Leak of Justice Ginsburg’s Health Records

(Washington Post via MSN) – As Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sought to privately battle cancer, federal prosecutors said this week, her health records reached a dark corner of the internet where users floated antisemitic conspiracy theories.

Her information, according to court testimony from FBI agents, was accessed by an organ transplant coordinator while she was under the care of George Washington University Hospital in 2019 and then posted to the online message board 4chan, which is known for salacious and conspiracy-themed discussions. (Read More)