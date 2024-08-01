How the Olympics Break Athletes’ Bodies

(New York Times) – With years of fractures, surgeries, hardware and pain, Olympians can list their injuries as readily as their achievements.

Wear and tear naturally degrades human bodies, even the most talented ones. But performing at the elite level, especially in high-impact Olympic sports such as wrestling, rugby or gymnastics, inherently has more risks. Shoulders give out. Ligaments tear. And, for some, metal screws and titanium plates become just more hardware in the lifelong pursuit of gold, silver and bronze. (Read More)