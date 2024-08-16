A New Edition of Journal of Bioethical Inquiry Is Now Available
August 16, 2024
Journal of Bioethical Inquiry (vol. 21, no. 2, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “The Ethical Assessment of the Stay-At-Home Order in South Africa in Light of The Universal Declaration of Bioethics And Human Rights (UNESCO)” by A. L. Rheeder
- “Medically Assisted Death and the Ends of Medicine” by Eric Vogelstein
- “Ethical Considerations in Research With People From Refugee and Asylum Seeker Backgrounds: A Systematic Review of National and International Ethics Guidelines” by Natasha Davidson, Karin Hammarberg and Jane Fisher
- “The Vagueness of Integrating the Empirical and the Normative: Researchers’ Views on Doing Empirical Bioethics” by T. Wangmo, V. Provoost and E. Mihailov