A New Edition of Journal of Bioethical Inquiry Is Now Available

August 16, 2024

Journal of Bioethical Inquiry (vol. 21, no. 2, 2024) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “The Ethical Assessment of the Stay-At-Home Order in South Africa in Light of The Universal Declaration of Bioethics And Human Rights (UNESCO)” by A. L. Rheeder
  • “Medically Assisted Death and the Ends of Medicine” by Eric Vogelstein
  • “Ethical Considerations in Research With People From Refugee and Asylum Seeker Backgrounds: A Systematic Review of National and International Ethics Guidelines” by Natasha Davidson, Karin Hammarberg and Jane Fisher
  • “The Vagueness of Integrating the Empirical and the Normative: Researchers’ Views on Doing Empirical Bioethics” by T. Wangmo, V. Provoost and E. Mihailov

