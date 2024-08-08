Google and Meta Ignored Their Own Rules in Secret Teen-Targeting Ad Deals

(Ars Technica) – According to documents seen by the Financial Times and people familiar with the matter, Google worked on a marketing project for Meta that was designed to target 13- to 17-year-old YouTube users with adverts that promoted its rival’s photo and video app.

The Instagram campaign deliberately targeted a group of users labeled as “unknown” in its advertising system, which Google knew skewed toward under-18s, these people said. Meanwhile, documents seen by the FT suggest steps were taken to ensure the true intent of the campaign was disguised. (Read More)