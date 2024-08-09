(New York Times) – Many patients are eager to discontinue Wegovy or Zepbound when their weight loss plateaus. But doctors say it’s difficult to go cold turkey.

“I can’t stop cold turkey or I will gain it back — that is clear,” said Ms. Parks, 60, of Bend, Ore. “Do I go to a lower dosage? Do I take it every two weeks instead of weekly? How do I maintain?”

These questions are becoming common, obesity medicine specialists say, as more and more people lose weight with obesity drugs. Some struggle to pay for the medicine, have difficulty finding it to purchase or just don't want to stay on a drug longer than they believe they need to.