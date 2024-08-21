New Articles from BMC Medical Ethics Are Now Available

August 21, 2024

BMC Medical Ethics has new articles available online.

Articles include:

  • “Ethics, Design, and Implementation Criteria of Digital assistive technologies for People with Dementia from a multiple Stakeholder Perspective: A qualitative Study” by Stefanie Köhler, et al.
  • “Artificial Intelligence to Support ethical Decision-Making for incapacitated Patients: A Survey among German Anesthesiologists and Internists” by Lasse Benzinger, et al.
  • “Ethical Requirements of Instructions for Authors of complementary and alternative Medicine Journals: A cross-sectional Study” by Chenyu Ren, et al.

