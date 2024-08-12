(New York Times) – An emerging movement against in vitro fertilization is driving some doctors and patients in red states to move or destroy frozen embryos.

The embryo migration is most striking in Alabama, where the State Supreme Court ruled in February that embryos were “unborn children.” Since then, at least four of Alabama’s seven fertility clinics have hired biotech companies to move the cells elsewhere. A fifth clinic is working with a doctor in New York to discard embryos because of concerns about the legality of doing so in Alabama. (Read More)