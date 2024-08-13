Inside Worldcoin’s Orb Factory, Audacious and Absurd Defender of Humanity

(Bloomberg) – The startup, co-founded by Sam Altman, is determined to verify every human on Earth, one iris at a time.

Europe has a handful of major tech success stories, but it’s long trailed the US in terms of the quantity and quality of its ventures and the breadth of its entrepreneurial ambition. This is precisely why Blania had been put on display near his shiny sphere. He’s the chief executive officer of Tools for Humanity Corp., which uses the Orb as part of an identity verification and cryptocurrency system called Worldcoin. His company, based in San Francisco and Erlangen, Germany, is the ne plus ultra object of Silicon Valley yearning. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who started Tools for Humanity and recruited Blania, is a major financial backer, along with Tiger Global Management, Fifty Years, Khosla Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz and dozens of other investors who’ve contributed more than $250 million to, as the company’s website says, “ensure a more just economic system.” (Read More)