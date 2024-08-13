Hot Summer Threatens Efficacy of Mail-Order Medications
August 13, 2024
(New York Times) – The temperatures inside delivery trucks can reach twice the recommended threshold, but federal rules on drug storage conditions do not apply to the booming world of mail-order delivery.
Melted capsules. Cloudy insulin. Pills that may no longer work. Doctors and pharmacists say the scorching temperatures enveloping the country could be endangering people’s health in an unexpected way: by overheating their medications. (Read More)