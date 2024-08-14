Doctors Strike Across India to Protest Rape and Murder of Trainee Medic
August 14, 2024
(CNN) – Thousands of doctors have gone on strike across India to demand better protection for health workers after a trainee medic was raped and murdered in eastern West Bengal state. The resident doctor’s body was found last Friday with multiple injuries and signs of sexual assault in a seminar hall at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the city of Kolkata, local police said. One suspect has been arrested. (Read More)