Two Doctors Charged in Connection With Matthew Perry’s Death

(MedPage Today) – A federal prosecutor says five people have been charged in connection with Matthew Perry’s death from a ketamine overdose last year, including the actor’s assistant and two doctors.

U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada announced the charges Thursday, saying the doctors — psychiatrist Mark Chavez, MD, of San Diego, and Salvador Plasencia, MD, of Santa Monica — supplied Perry with a large amount of ketamine and even wondered in a text message how much the former “Friends” star would be willing to pay. (Read More)