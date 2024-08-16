Why People Are Breaking Open Their Mounjaro Pens

(The Atlantic) – Lisa is among a small number of patients who have taken to hacking their injection pens. (I’m identifying Lisa and other patients in this story by only their first names to protect their medical privacy.) As new drugs used for weight loss—which go by the brand names Mounjaro, Ozempic, Zepbound, Wegovy—have skyrocketed in popularity, patients have sometimes found that the one-size-fits-all dosing does not, in fact, fit all. Most dose-splitters are trying to save money, but others are managing side effects. They swap tips online. They take risks because they want to stay on a medication that is, by many accounts, utterly life-changing. (Read More)