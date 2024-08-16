People Are Injecting Ketamine at Home

(Wall Street Journal) – Matthew Perry overdosed on anesthetic that Mindbloom is sending by mail

A startup that sends ketamine by mail to people’s homes has added injectable doses to its product line, making a risky practice even riskier, doctors say.

Mindbloom provides ketamine, an anesthetic, off-label to treat conditions including depression and anxiety. Ketamine has shown promise as an antidepressant, but the Food and Drug Administration hasn’t approved it to treat psychiatric disorders. Doctors who provide ketamine in clinics for mental-health treatment said mailing people a fast-acting version raises risks of misuse of a substance that can be addictive and of diversion into the illicit market. (Read More)