A New Edition of Bioethics Is Now Available

August 26, 2024

Bioethics (vol. 38, no. 7, 2024) is available online by subscription only. 

Articles include:

  • “Egg Freezing, genetic Relatedness, and Motherhood: A binational empirical bioethical Investigation of Women’s Views” by Yolinliztli Pérez-Hernández and Michiel De Proost
  • “Fertility Treatment, valuable Life Projects and social Norms: In Defence of defending (reproductive) Preferences” by Giulia Cavaliere
  • “Whose (Germ) Line is it anyway? Reproductive Technologies and Kinship” by Evie Kendal

