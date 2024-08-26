A New Edition of Bioethics Is Now Available
August 26, 2024
Bioethics (vol. 38, no. 7, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Egg Freezing, genetic Relatedness, and Motherhood: A binational empirical bioethical Investigation of Women’s Views” by Yolinliztli Pérez-Hernández and Michiel De Proost
- “Fertility Treatment, valuable Life Projects and social Norms: In Defence of defending (reproductive) Preferences” by Giulia Cavaliere
- “Whose (Germ) Line is it anyway? Reproductive Technologies and Kinship” by Evie Kendal