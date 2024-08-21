What AI Can Do in Healthcare—and What It Should Never Do

(Wall Street Journal) – Kaiser Permanente AI chief Daniel Yang is on the front line of deploying artificial intelligence as well as testing its bounds; ‘We did identify some hallucinations’

Yang, an internal-medicine physician, arrived last year at the California-based health system, which brings together health insurance, hospitals and physicians and has more than 12 million members. Before, he was at the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, where he was a director of the patient-care program focused on diagnostic efforts. He also sees patients at a Department of Veterans Affairs hospital.

Now, as vice president of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies at Kaiser Permanente, he is dealing with some of the biggest questions around how far and how fast to go with these new tools. He spoke with The Wall Street Journal about the possibilities and challenges for AI. (Read More)