US Clinical Trials in China Questioned by US Lawmakers

(Reuters) – A bipartisan group of lawmakers on Tuesday called on the Biden administration to ramp up scrutiny of U.S. clinical trials conducted in China, citing the risk of intellectual property theft and the possibility of forced participation of Uyghurs.

Republican John Moolenaar, who chairs the House Select Committee on China, and ranking Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi said U.S. drug companies have collaborated with Chinese military-run hospitals to conduct hundreds of clinical trials over the last decade, including in Xinjiang, home to China’s Uyghur minority group. (Read More)