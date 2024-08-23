World-First Lung Cancer Vaccine Trials Launched Across Seven Countries

(The Guardian) – First patient in UK gets dose of jab designed to kill most common form of lung cancer – and stop it coming back

Doctors have begun trialling the world’s first mRNA lung cancer vaccine in patients, as experts hailed its “groundbreaking” potential to save thousands of lives. Lung cancer is the world’s leading cause of cancer death, accounting for about 1.8m deaths every year. Survival rates in those with advanced forms of the disease, where tumours have spread, are particularly poor. (Read More)