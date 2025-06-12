Glow-in-the-dark axolotls reveal a clue in the mystery of limb regeneration

(CNN) – A tiny creature with frilly gills, a polite smile and glowing green skin just gave scientists a major clue to solve one of biology’s biggest mysteries: limb regeneration.

Aquatic salamanders called axolotls are known for their unusual ability to regrow limbs lost to injury or amputation. Now, researchers have uncovered more about the complex process behind this superpower in a new study published Tuesday in Nature Communications. (Read More)