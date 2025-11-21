Prozac ‘no better than placebo’ for treating children with depression, experts say

(The Guardian) – Exclusive: Clinical guidelines should change to avoid exposing young people to potentially harmful side-effects, researchers say

In the UK, National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) guidance says under-18s with moderate to severe depression can be prescribed antidepressants alongside therapy.

But a new review of trial data by academics in Austria and the UK concluded that fluoxetine, sold under the brand name of Prozac among others, is clinically no better than placebo drugs in treating depression in children, and should therefore no longer be prescribed to them. (Read More)