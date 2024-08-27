New Hampshire Resident Dies of Rare Mosquito-Borne Illness

(Washington Post) – Eastern equine encephalitis, known as EEE, is a rare but serious illness that can pose particular risk to people with weakened immune systems.

A Hampstead,N.H., resident died after contracting eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), health officials announced Tuesday. The rare but serious mosquito-borne illness can pose particular risk to people with weakened immune systems. Authorities are urging residents to take precautions against mosquito bites, especially in areas known to harbor the virus. (Read More)