Lilly Slashes Prices on Two Lowest Doses of Zepbound — If You’re Willing to Give Up Injector Pen

(NBC News) – The lower-cost versions of the weight loss drug will come in vials instead of auto-injector pens and must be prescribed through the company’s own telehealth platform.

Drugmaker Eli Lilly is significantly lowering the prices of the two lowest doses of its blockbuster weight loss drug Zepbound, it said Tuesday, in a move to expand access and ease supply constraints. Two key changes to how people get and use the cheaper medicine, however, might not be appealing to some patients. (Read More)