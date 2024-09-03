Feeling Suddenly Older? Scientists See Aging ‘Waves’ at 44 and 60

(Wall Street Journals) – The oldest millennials have entered their 40s and are noticing the effects of aging. It might not be in their heads. A growing body of research says the aging process might resemble rolling hills more than a slow and steady climb. Age-related changes—slowing metabolism, wrinkling skin—pile up over time but may crescendo at specific points in your life.

In a study published in the journal Nature Aging in August, a team of Stanford scientists described "waves" of aging, where major biomolecular shifts happen in the body around ages 44 and 60.