A New Edition of Journal of Medical Ethics Is Now Available
September 9, 2024
Journal of Medical Ethics (vol. 50, no. 9, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Designing AI for Mental Health Diagnosis: Challenges from Sub-Saharan African value-laden Judgements on Mental Health Disorders” by Edmund Terem Ugar and Ntsumi Malele
- “Old Wine in new Bottles? What is new with AI for Mental Health Diagnosis?” by Marcos Paulo de Lucca Silveira
- “Research Involving the recently Deceased: Ethics Questions that must be Answered” by Brendan Parent, et al.